Pineda (elbow) threw for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in July on Saturday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

According to reports, Pineda completed 30 throws from a distance of 60 feet. The right-hander received a two-year contract from the Twins in December with the hope that he'll become a staple of Minnesota's rotation in 2019. However, with his rehab progressing smoothly thus far, there's speculation that Pineda could return in the latter portion of 2018 as a reliever. More information should come forth as his rehab program progresses, but things appear to be trending upward.