Twins' Michael Pineda: Makes initial throws following surgery
Pineda (elbow) threw for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in July on Saturday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.
According to reports, Pineda completed 30 throws from a distance of 60 feet. The right-hander received a two-year contract from the Twins in December with the hope that he'll become a staple of Minnesota's rotation in 2019. However, with his rehab progressing smoothly thus far, there's speculation that Pineda could return in the latter portion of 2018 as a reliever. More information should come forth as his rehab program progresses, but things appear to be trending upward.
More News
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Could return late in season•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Signs two-year deal with Twins•
-
Yankees' Michael Pineda: Undergoes successful TJ surgery•
-
Yankees' Michael Pineda: Will have surgery Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Michael Pineda: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Yankees' Michael Pineda: Formally placed on DL•
-
Podcast: Early-round questions
We’ll provide some clarity on several early-round picks and discuss strategies for dynasty...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
Starting a dynasty league? Chances are your first draft will look sort of like this one, with...
-
Podcast: Sophomore slump?
Investigating the dreaded sophomore slump on today’s Podcast, plus Fantasy combos and listener...
-
Prospects-only draft for dynasty leagues
We recently held our first ever prospects-only dynasty league mock draft, and once Shohei Ohtani...
-
Busts 1.0: Minimizing damage
Every draft pool has a few bad eggs who don't seem likely to live up to their going rate. In...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...