Pineda (2-2) allowed three earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven across 5.1 innings, taking the loss against the White Sox on Thursday.

Pineda allowed two solo home runs Thursday, one to Tim Anderson in the first inning and one to Jake Lamb in the third inning. Pineda had a good start to the season, but has struggled recently allowing six homers in his last four starts. The 32-year-old leads the Twins in ERA (2.79) and WHIP (1.01) in 38.2 innings. Pineda's next start is Tuesday against the White Sox.