Pineda (2-2) allowed three earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven across 5.1 innings Thursday, taking the loss against the White Sox.
Pineda allowed two solo home runs, one to Tim Anderson in the first inning and one to Jake Lamb in the third. Pineda had a good start to the season but has struggled recently, allowing six homers in his last four starts. The 32-year-old leads the Twins in ERA (2.79) and WHIP (1.01) in 38.2 innings. Pineda's next start will likely come Tuesday, once again versus the White Sox.
