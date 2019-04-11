Twins' Michael Pineda: Moves back one day in schedule
Pineda is scheduled to make his next start Saturday against the Tigers.
Rather than moving Pineda to the back of their rotation order after his previously scheduled turn for Friday was postponed, the Twins will simply push him back one day along with the rest of their starters. Jose Berrios will take the hill for the Twins on Sunday in the series finale.
More News
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Friday's start postponed•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Earns win with five strong innings•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Strong in brief outing•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Continues strong spring•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Sharp in spring debut•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Scheduled to debut Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade mailbag
Looking to make a trade? We took a handful of our reader's trade scenarios and put our numbers...
-
Hold on: Scott's 'Do-Not-Drop' List
Wondering who you can drop for the latest player making noise on the waiver wire? Scott White...
-
Buy the delayed breakouts?
Potential may not adhere to a schedule, but it never dies. Scott White looks at 14 players...
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.