Pineda is slated to make his next start at home in Monday's series finale with the Tigers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Pineda returned from a suspension to make his season debut Tuesday, working six innings and giving up two runs en route to taking a non-decision against the White Sox. Despite an off day Thursday that would have allowed the Twins to temporarily keep all of their starters on four days' rest, manager Rocco Baldelli will instead opt for a bullpen game for one half of Friday's doubleheader with Detroit. That will result in Pineda missing out on his second start of the week Sunday, and the right-hander may need a strong showing Monday to maintain a permanent rotation spot. Minnesota could get Jake Odorizzi (abdomen) back from the injured list as soon as next week, and his return would likely prompt Baldelli to move one of Pineda or Randy Dobnak to the bullpen in order to keep a five-man rotation intact.