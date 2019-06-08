Pineda didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-3 win over the Tigers, allowing three runs on eight hits over five innings while striking out three.

The time off he got to deal with knee tendinitis didn't help improve Pineda's performance much, as he gave up three or more runs for the 10th straight start. The right-hander will carry a 5.34 ERA and 53:11 K:BB through 64 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Mariners.