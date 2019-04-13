Pineda (2-0) earned his second victory by pitching six innings Saturday against the Tigers, allowing three runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Pineda allowed two runs in the third inning on four singles and a sacrifice fly but kept the Tigers off the board except for a Christin Stewart solo homer in the sixth. He was removed after throwing 96 pitches and has walked just two batters over his 15 innings this season. The 30-year-old now sports a 3.00 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP, and is scheduled to face the Blue Jays at home on Thursday.