Pineda has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn meniscus in his right knee, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

This is a tough blow for Pineda, who was on the cusp of returning to the majors for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in July of 2017. The Twins are still currently weighing Pineda's options, with surgery as a possibility.

