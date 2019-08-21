Pineda (9-5) earned the win against the White Sox on Tuesday, hurling seven innings and giving up four runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four.

Three of the four runs scored against Pineda came via home run, but the 30-year-old otherwise limited the damage against him by giving up only six hits and not issuing a walk. He was efficient in needing only 88 pitches to complete seven innings and was frequently ahead in the count, tossing first-pitch strikes to 21 of 26 hitters. Pineda owns a 4.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 113:24 K:BB in 129 innings this season and will face the White Sox again -- this time in Chicago -- when he makes his next scheduled start Tuesday.