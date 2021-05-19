Pineda (thigh) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Pineda underwent a procedure to remove an abscess in the inner part of his thigh after he was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday. The right-hander was initially expected to resume throwing Thursday, although it's not yet clear whether he'll do so now that he'll have additional time to recover. Right-hander Luke Farrell was recalled in a corresponding move, while Bailey Ober and Lewis Thorpe could fill in as starters while Pineda is sidelined.