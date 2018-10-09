Pineda (knee) is progressing well in his recovery from meniscus surgery, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

This is encouraging news for Pineda, who opted for surgery after suffering a torn right meniscus at the end of August while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery he underwent in the summer of 2017. At this point, it's unclear if the right-hander will be ready to go by the start of spring training.