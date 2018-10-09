Twins' Michael Pineda: Progressing well from surgery
Pineda (knee) is progressing well in his recovery from meniscus surgery, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
This is encouraging news for Pineda, who opted for surgery after suffering a torn right meniscus at the end of August while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery he underwent in the summer of 2017. At this point, it's unclear if the right-hander will be ready to go by the start of spring training.
