Pineda (elbow) will throw from 90 feet Monday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Pineda is recovering from July Tommy John surgery. The typical recovery timeline gives him a chance to appear for the Twins late this season, likely in a bullpen role. For that to happen, he'll need to continue progressing without setbacks, which he appears to be doing so far.

