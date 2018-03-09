Twins' Michael Pineda: Progressing with throwing program
Pineda (elbow) will throw from 90 feet Monday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Pineda is recovering from July Tommy John surgery. The typical recovery timeline gives him a chance to appear for the Twins late this season, likely in a bullpen role. For that to happen, he'll need to continue progressing without setbacks, which he appears to be doing so far.
More News
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Expands throwing length Tuesday•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Throwing from 60 feet•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Makes initial throws following surgery•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Could return late in season•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Signs two-year deal with Twins•
-
Spring Takes: Moustakas, CarGo fallout
Mike Moustakas and Carlos Gonzalez are back with their old teams, which is pretty disrupting...
-
Moustakas back in KC
Heath Cummings says this isn't a great landing spot for Mike Moustakas in Fantasy and it squeezes...
-
Podcast: Summing up each position
We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you...
-
Late-rounders with ace upside
Uncovering a high-end starter deep in your draft could be a Fantasy bonanza. Here are a dozen...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Shaw
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...