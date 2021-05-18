The Twins scratched Pineda from his scheduled start Tuesday against the White Sox due to non-injury-related reasons, Steve Stone of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Minnesota will likely provide more of an explanation behind the decision to scratch Pineda later Tuesday, but even if he ends up being pushed back just one day, he'll still miss out on a two-start week. The Twins plan to call up Bailey Ober from Triple-A St. Paul to make his first big-league start.