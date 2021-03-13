Pineda gave up one run in 2.2 innings with six strikeouts and one walk in Friday's spring training loss to Atlanta.

It was his second outing of the spring though his first two-inning outing Saturday was technically rained out. He has ten strikeouts in 4.2 innings this spring and looks ready for Opening Day. He made just five starts last season but had a 3.38 ERA with a 22.5 percent strikeout rate and 6.3 percent walk rate. He's set to begin the season as Minnesota's No. 3 starter.