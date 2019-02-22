Pineda (knee) reached 93 mph with his fastball during his first live batting practice session Wednesday. "I feel ready to pitch now," he told the Minneapolis Star Tribune, "but I'm following their program for me."

Pineda had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee at the end of August while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He made four minor-league rehab outings before the surgery. While just a throwing session, it sounds like Pineda is ready to appear in a spring training game the first week of the exhibition season.