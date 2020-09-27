Pineda allowed two runs on four hits and three walks over four innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Saturday. He struck out four.

It looked like it might be a very short night for Pineda as he allowed a run on two hits and a walk before even recording an out. Devin Smeltzer was warming up to potentially replace Pineda early in the game, but Pineda rebounded and went on to retire five straight hitters to end his night. Pineda made five regular-season starts after returning from suspension, posting a 3.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB in 26.2 innings, without a single home run allowed. The 31-year-old is in line to start the third playoff game for Minnesota; he could potentially work in tandem with Rich Hill early on in the postseason.