Pineda is recovering from a thigh procedure and will resume throwing Thursday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
The procedure was to remove an abscess in the inner part of his thigh. The Twins will re-evaluate Pineda after he throws Thursday to determine when he'll pitch next.
