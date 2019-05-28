Pineda yielded three runs on three hits while striking out six over six innings Monday in a no-decision against Milwaukee.

Pineda allowed all three of his runs in the third inning and managed to exit the contest with a one-run advantage, but the Brewers would strike for two in the eighth inning to take the lead. Following a few shaky outings in the first month of the season, the 30-year-old right-hander has turned in four consecutive quality starts, though he owns a 5.34 ERA with 50 punchouts across 59 innings.