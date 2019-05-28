Twins' Michael Pineda: Registers another quality start
Pineda yielded three runs on three hits while striking out six over six innings Monday in a no-decision against Milwaukee.
Pineda allowed all three of his runs in the third inning and managed to exit the contest with a one-run advantage, but the Brewers would strike for two in the eighth inning to take the lead. Following a few shaky outings in the first month of the season, the 30-year-old right-hander has turned in four consecutive quality starts, though he owns a 5.34 ERA with 50 punchouts across 59 innings.
More News
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Tosses third straight quality start•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Solid against Mariners•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Throws quality start•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Gives up three runs in loss•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Suffers rough loss•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Escapes with no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal