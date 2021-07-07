Pineda (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's start against the White Sox, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Pineda had been sidelined with forearm inflammation since June 14, but he was able to keep throwing throughout most of his rehab process. He allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out one in four innings during his lone rehab start at Triple-A St. Paul on July 1, and he'll now return to the major-league club for a final start before the All-Star break. Right-hander Griffin Jax was sent down in a corresponding move.