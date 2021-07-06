Pineda (forearm) will be activated from the injured list and start Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The big righty has been out since June 14 with right forearm inflammation but will return to make one last start before the All-Star break. Pineda struggled in his May 13 outing against the White Sox, allowing two homers and three runs while walking three in 5.1 innings. Injuries have further depleted their lineup, though, so Pineda may find more success this time around.