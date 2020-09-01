Pineda (suspension) was reinstated to the active roster Tuesday and will make his scheduled start against the White Sox.

Pineda missed the tail end of last year and over half of this season after being suspended for taking a banned diuretic. He should be a useful part of the Twins' rotation down the stretch, as he's coming off a season in which he posted a 4.01 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP over 26 starts.