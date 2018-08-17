Pindea (elbow) is slated to make three starts for Triple-A Rochester prior to returning from the disabled list, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Pineda is making substantial progress on his way back from Tommy John surgery, as he tossed three shutout innings during his latest rehab assignment at High-A Fort Myers. He'll advance to Triple-A for three outings before eventually returning to the Twins, likely at the beginning of September.