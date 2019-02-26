Pineda (knee) is scheduled to make his spring debut Friday against the Red Sox, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Pineda is being brought along slowly this spring, but he's finally ready to make his Grapefruit League debut after getting through a simulated game with no issues earlier in the week. He should have no problem getting up to speed before the start of the season, though his status will be worth monitoring as camp progresses given his recent injury history; Pineda underwent surgery in August to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee -- an injury he suffered while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.