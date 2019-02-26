Twins' Michael Pineda: Scheduled to debut Friday
Pineda (knee) is scheduled to make his spring debut Friday against the Red Sox, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Pineda is being brought along slowly this spring, but he's finally ready to make his Grapefruit League debut after getting through a simulated game with no issues earlier in the week. He should have no problem getting up to speed before the start of the season, though his status will be worth monitoring as camp progresses given his recent injury history; Pineda underwent surgery in August to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee -- an injury he suffered while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
More News
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Ready to pitch in spring games•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Enters spring at full strength•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Progressing well from surgery•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Out for year with torn meniscus•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Heading for MRI on knee•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Scheduled for three starts at Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Buxton goes bonkers
Does Byron Buxton's blistering start mean anything? Is Nomar Mazara capable of more homers?...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts