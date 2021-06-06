Pineda (forearm) threw a successful bullpen session Sunday and is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Yankees, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Pineda was originally slated to start Sunday against the Royals, but forearm tightness for the right-hander ultimately led the Twins to call up Bailey Ober to take the hill for the series finale. Since he was able to get through his throwing session without incident, Pineda shouldn't face any major limitations when he returns to the rotation Tuesday on added rest.