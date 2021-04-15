Pineda blanked the Red Sox across seven innings on Thursday, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out six. He did not factor into the decision.

After giving up a leadoff single to Enrique Hernandez, Pineda retired 14 batters in a row before issuing a walk to Hunter Renfroe in the fifth frame. It's worth noting that Boston decided to test their weather alarm before and during Renfroe's at bat. Pineda not only pitched through it, but bounced back from the walk by sending Franchy Cordero down on strikes to end the inning. The right-hander then faced the minimum over the next two frames and left the game poised for the win with a three-run lead. Unfortunately, the bullpen robbed him of the opportunity after tying up the score in the eighth. Pineda has now allowed three or fewer earned runs in his last 11 starts. On the season, the 32-year-old leads the Twins with a shiny 1.00 ERA and 0.72 WHIP across three games. He's scheduled to take the mound again Wednesday at Oakland.