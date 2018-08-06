Pineda (elbow) threw two scoreless innings for the Gulf Coast League Twins on Monday, striking out three while allowing one hit and one walk.

Pineda was sharp in his first game action since undergoing Tommy John Surgery last July. He's in line for an extensive rehab assignment given the length of his absence, but barring any setbacks, there's a chance he could make his 2018 big-league debut sometime in September.

