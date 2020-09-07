Pineda (1-0) picked up the win Monday against Detroit, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks across seven innings. He struck out eight.

After notching a quality start in his season debut Sept. 1, Pineda was even better Monday against the Tigers. Detroit pushed a run across in the fourth and added one more in the seventh, but the right-hander was nearly flawless outside of those two innings. The 31-year-old has allowed just three runs across 13 innings, while posting a strong 12:3 K:BB. He will take a 2.77 ERA and 0.92 WHIP into his next start, which figures to come either over the weekend vs. the Indians or early in the following series against the White Sox.