Pineda (7-5) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out five in a 6-2 victory over the White Sox.

A two-run homer by Adam Engel in the third inning was the only blemish on Pineda's performance, as he delivered his fourth quality start in his last five trips to the mound and tossed a full seven frames for only the second time all year. The right-hander will carry a 4.30 ERA and 100:22 K:BB through 111 innings into his next outing Thursday in Miami.