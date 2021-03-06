Pineda threw two scoreless innings with four strikeouts in two innings in Saturday's spring training game against Boston. The game was rained out after two innings. Pineda had fastball velocity of 91-92 mph, according to MLB.com.

Pineda got his work in despite the game being called off and was sharp, retiring all six batters he faced. He made just five starts last season but had a 3.38 ERA with a 22.5% strikeout rate and 6.3% walk rate. He's struggled at times in his career with giving up hard contact, but his low walk rate and manageable home-run rates (13.5% HR/FB in 2019, no home runs allowed last season) show he can be a dependable No. 3 starter for the Twins.