Pineda fired two scoreless innings Friday against the Red Sox, allowing one hit while striking out one.

Pineda, who had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee at the end of August while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, looked sharp in what was his first game against major-league hitters since July 5, 2017. The right-hander fired 18 of his 26 pitches for strikes while sitting between 93 and 95 mph with his fastball. Most important, Pineda said his knee and elbow felt good afterwards, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic. He'll continue to ramp things up in his next outing and should have no problem getting up to speed before Opening Day, barring setbacks.