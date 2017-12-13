Twins' Michael Pineda: Signs two-year deal with Twins

Pineda (elbow) signed a two-year deal with the Twins on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old righty underwent Tommy John surgery on July 18, and figures to miss most, if not all of the 2018 season. This gives him some short-term security and a chance to hit the market again after hopefully reestablishing his value in 2019, while it give the Twins an affordable, high-upside starter for 2019. Pineda has generated worse run-prevention metrics than the fielding-independent numbers suggest, as his career 3.60 FIP is quite a bit lower than his career 4.05 ERA. While he hasn't posted an ERA under 4.30 since 2014, he typically strikes out around a batter per inning, and in 2016 he notched 207 strikeouts in 175.2 innings, so there is plenty of long-term upside for dynasty-league owners.