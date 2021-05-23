Pineda (thigh) is listed as the starter for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Pineda was scratched from his last start after he underwent a procedure to remove an abscess on the inner part of his thigh and required time on the injured list. However, he'll return for the series finale at home against the Orioles following his relatively brief absence. The right-hander has posted a 3.31 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 16.1 innings across his last three starts.