Pineda (3-3) picked up the win against the Mariners on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out six with no walks in an 11-6 victory for the Twins.

The veteran righty hurled a quality start for a second straight outing and threw seven innings for the first time all season. He has a solid 41:9 K:BB, but his propensity for giving up long balls leaves him with uninspiring ratios, as Pineda is sporting a 5.55 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP. He gave up three more homers on Thursday, and opponents have now left the yard against him 13 times in 47 innings.