Pineda (1-0) gave up one unearned run on four hits and two walks and struck out five over five innings in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

Pineda was solid, and a Jorge Polanco error in the second inning led to the only run against the right-handed starter. The 32-year-old Pineda was reliable last year with a 3.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB across 26.2 innings as a starter. He begins 2021 as the Twins' No. 3 starter, and he lines up to face the Mariners on Saturday in his next start.