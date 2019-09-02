Pineda (11-5) punched out nine with one walk and five hits while allowing two runs across six innings to earn a victory against the Tigers on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has been racking up the wins and strikeouts lately. He's won five of his last six outings, and over his most recent two starts, Pineda has 17 strikeouts in 11 frames. Pineda is 11-5 with a 4.11 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 130 strikeouts in 140 innings this season. He will start next in a key matchup against the Indians at home Friday.