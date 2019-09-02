Twins' Michael Pineda: Strikes out nine in win
Pineda (11-5) punched out nine with one walk and five hits while allowing two runs across six innings to earn a victory against the Tigers on Sunday.
The 30-year-old has been racking up the wins and strikeouts lately. He's won five of his last six outings, and over his most recent two starts, Pineda has 17 strikeouts in 11 frames. Pineda is 11-5 with a 4.11 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 130 strikeouts in 140 innings this season. He will start next in a key matchup against the Indians at home Friday.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...