Pineda allowed a hit and a walk and struck out five over four scoreless innings Sunday against the Indians. He didn't factor into the decision.

Pineda looked sharp in his 2019 debut, allowing just two batters to reach base while firing 28 of 40 pitches for strikes. Despite cruising through four frames, the Twins elected to keep his start brief considering this was his first major-league outing since undergoing Tommy John surgery and a surgery to repair his right knee. The 30-year-old right-hander could see a longer leash heading into his next start Sunday in Philadelphia.