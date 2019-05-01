Pineda (2-2) allowed five runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and a walk in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

The right-hander didn't really have a chance in this one, as his counterpart, Gerrit Cole, held the Twins to one hit in seven innings, helping the Astros cruise to an easy 11-0 win. Still, Pineda has been struggling lately. He's allowed 15 runs in his last 14 innings across three starts, which has caused his ERA to balloon to 6.21. Pineda pitched better in his first three starts of the year, but hitters are still batting an incredibly high .316 against him this season. Overall, he is 2-2 with a 1.48 WHIP and 22 strikeouts to go with his 6.21 ERA in 29 frames this year. His next schedule start is Sunday at the Yankees.