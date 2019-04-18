Twins' Michael Pineda: Surrenders two homers
Pineda (2-1) allowed six runs on seven hits with just one strikeout and a walk in 3.2 innings during a loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday.
The Twins spotted Pineda a lead, but he gave up two homers in the first four innings. He gave up a bases-clearing double in the fourth as well, which ended his afternoon. Pineda is experiencing some issues keeping the ball in the yard, as he's allowed four homers through four starts this season. That's the biggest reason why he owns a 5.30 ERA. He is also 2-1 with a 1.23 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 18.2 innings. His next start is expected to be on the road against the Astros.
