Pineda (3-5) was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the White Sox after giving up five runs on 12 hits while fanning four across 5.1 innings.

Pineda pitched into the sixth and tossed 82 pitches, including 60 strikes, in his return, so that was certainly encouraging. However, the White Sox often found a way to make contact with his deliveries and that resulted in the veteran allowing a season-high 12 hits en route to his fifth loss of the campaign. The right-hander has given up three or more runs in three of his last four outings and owns a 4.11 ERA ahead of the All-Star break next week.