Pineda (4-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over four innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Cardinals.

Pineda was given a 2-0 lead in the second inning but quickly gave it up when the Cardinals plated two runs in the third. He's now 1-4 with a 5.68 ERA and a 20:5 K:BB over his last seven starts. The 32-year-old has finished six innings in just one outing since the start of June. Pineda will carry a 3.89 ERA into next weekend's projected start in Houston.