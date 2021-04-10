Pineda allowed two runs on four hits and zero walks over six innings during Saturday's extra-inning loss to Seattle. He had six strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The 32-year-old pitched well during his second outing of the season, with the Mariners only crossing the plate via a pair of solo homers. Pineda has given up three runs (two earned) on eight hits with a 11:2 K:BB over 11 innings through his first two starts of 2021, and he's poised to pitch against the Red Sox on Thursday.