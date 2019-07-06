Pineda (6-4) struck out nine and allowed one run on five hits and one walk over six innings to pick up the win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Pineda shut out the Rangers through the first five innings but allowed a leadoff homer to Elvis Andrus in the sixth. The 30-year-old has earned victories in four of his last five starts, producing a 29:5 K:BB over that span. He has a 4.56 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP heading into the All-Star break.