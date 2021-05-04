Pineda, who was struck on the wrist by a comebacker in his most recent start, had his next start pushed from Wednesday and is tentatively scheduled to start Thursday against the Rangers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

It sounds like his right wrist swelled up after the outing, which affected his routine in between starts. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the "most likely scenario" is that Pineda starts Thursday, but the team will continue to see how his wrist responds Tuesday. Lewis Thorpe will make a spot start Wednesday.