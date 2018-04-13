Pineda (elbow) has progressed to throwing off flat ground from 120 feet in his rehab from Tommy John surgery, La Velle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Pineda is expected to keep throwing from the same distance for the next week before taking two weeks off and then resuming his rehab in early May. The Twins have been pleased with Pineda's progress to this point, leaving the door open for a potential return this season, perhaps as a September callup.