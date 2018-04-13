Twins' Michael Pineda: Throwing from 120 feet
Pineda (elbow) has progressed to throwing off flat ground from 120 feet in his rehab from Tommy John surgery, La Velle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Pineda is expected to keep throwing from the same distance for the next week before taking two weeks off and then resuming his rehab in early May. The Twins have been pleased with Pineda's progress to this point, leaving the door open for a potential return this season, perhaps as a September callup.
More News
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Progressing with throwing program•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Expands throwing length Tuesday•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Throwing from 60 feet•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Makes initial throws following surgery•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Could return late in season•
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...