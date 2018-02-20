Twins' Michael Pineda: Throwing from 60 feet
Pineda (elbow) has progressed to throwing from 60 feet as he continues to recover from July 2017 Tommy John surgery, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Given the timing of Pineda's elbow procedure, the Twins aren't counting on him returning from the disabled list until September at the earliest. Even if Pineda endures no snags in his rehab and is ready to go by September, it's unlikely that he would have built up enough innings at that point for the Twins to consider using him out of the rotation, especially if the team remains in the mix for a playoff spot.
More News
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Makes initial throws following surgery•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Could return late in season•
-
Twins' Michael Pineda: Signs two-year deal with Twins•
-
Yankees' Michael Pineda: Undergoes successful TJ surgery•
-
Yankees' Michael Pineda: Will have surgery Tuesday•
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...