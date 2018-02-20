Pineda (elbow) has progressed to throwing from 60 feet as he continues to recover from July 2017 Tommy John surgery, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Given the timing of Pineda's elbow procedure, the Twins aren't counting on him returning from the disabled list until September at the earliest. Even if Pineda endures no snags in his rehab and is ready to go by September, it's unlikely that he would have built up enough innings at that point for the Twins to consider using him out of the rotation, especially if the team remains in the mix for a playoff spot.