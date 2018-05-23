Twins' Michael Pineda: Throws off mound Wednesday
Pineda (elbow) was able to throw off a mound for the first time since undergoing surgery, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Pineda's elbow appears to be on the mend, as he took the next step in his recovery process from Tommy John surgery. He still has a long way to go, but it's possible that he could return near the end of the 2018 season as a late-season callup barring any major setbacks.
