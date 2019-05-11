Twins' Michael Pineda: Throws quality start
Pineda recorded a quality start and a no decision Saturday against the Tigers. He allowed three runs on six hits over six frames, striking out five and walking none.
Pineda has long been known for his strong strikeout-to-walk ratio and his high number of home runs allowed, and Saturday's performance was vintage Pineda. Each of the runs he gave up came on solo shots, with Ronny Rodriguez and Brandon Dixon beating him in the second inning and Rodriguez getting his number again in the fourth. The quality start dropped Pineda's ERA to a still-high 5.85. He'll look to lower that number again Saturday in Seattle.
