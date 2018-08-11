Twins' Michael Pineda: Throws three scoreless rehab innings
Pineda (elbow) threw three scoreless innings in a rehab appeared for High-A Fort Myers on Saturday, allowing five hits while striking out three batters.
Pineda continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery. He's now thrown five scoreless innings over a pair of rehab appearances. He continues to make good progress and appears likely to get the chance to return to the big leagues before the end of the season.
