Pineda did not factor in the decision in Tuesday's start against the Yankees, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

After having his start pushed back two days due to forearm tightness, Pineda looked great in keeping New York off the scoreboard for four innings Tuesday. However, the Yankees got to him in the fifth, putting four straight runners on base -- two via hit and two via walk -- with one out to force the right-hander out of the contest after only 76 pitches. The good news is that Pineda seemingly came out of the contest without aggravating the forearm issue, so he should be ready to go for his next start, which is currently slated for Sunday at home versus Houston.