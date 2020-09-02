Pineda hurled six innings against the White Sox on Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision.

Pineda returned to the mound following a 60-game suspension for taking a banned diuretic and was able to toss 81 pitches (57 strikes) over six frames. He gave up a pair of runs in the first inning but settled down thereafter to retire 14 of the final 18 batters he faced. The right-hander was a key part of Minnesota's rotation last season prior to his suspension, and he figures to play a similar role down the stretch and in the postseason if he shows that he is up to form. His next test will come at home against Detroit on Sunday.